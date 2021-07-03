Tips and reminders for staying safe on Independence Day

» Do not point fireworks at people or launch them toward anyone.

» When lighting a firework, do not stand directly over it. Back up immediately after it is lit.

» After use, spray fireworks with water until soaked. Placing dry fireworks in a trash can creates a fire hazard.

Grilling and chilling safety

Planning an Independence Day barbecue? You’re in good company. Follow these tips from the U.S. Fire Administration:

» Only use your grill outside. Keep it at least 3 feet from siding, deck rails and eaves.

» Keep a 3-foot safe zone around your grill. This will keep kids and pets safe.

» Open your gas grill before lighting.

» Keep an eye on your grill, fire pit and patio torches. Do not walk away from them when they are lit.

» Clean your grill after each use. This will remove grease that can start a fire.

» Place the coals from your grill in a metal can with a lid once they have cooled.