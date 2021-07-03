Tips and reminders for staying safe on Independence Day

LINCOLN — A key to a successful Fourth of July holiday celebration is staying safe. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services offered these tips for doing so in a press release this week.
Fireworks safety
Fireworks are meant to be enjoyed, but they can also be dangerous. According to the American College of Emergency Physicians, there are more than 9,000 firework-related emergencies annually. One in three firework-related emergencies involves children under the age of 15.
If you are using your own fireworks, ACEP encourages you to follow these firework safety tips to limit your risk of serious burn or injury:
» Make sure you buy fireworks, sparklers or other flammable items from reputable, legal sellers.
» Keep a fire extinguisher and large bucket of water or hose nearby.
» Light one at a time and keep everything flammable away from children. This includes sparklers, which can burn hot enough to melt metal and cause serious burns or injuries.
» Never try to re-light or handle fireworks that malfunction or don’t go off.
» Do not ignite fireworks in containers that could create dangerous shrapnel.
» Avoid horseplay with or near fireworks, torches, candles or any flammable items.
» Do not point fireworks at people or launch them toward anyone.
» When lighting a firework, do not stand directly over it. Back up immediately after it is lit.
» After use, spray fireworks with water until soaked. Placing dry fireworks in a trash can creates a fire hazard.
Grilling and chilling safety
Planning an Independence Day barbecue? You’re in good company. Follow these tips from the U.S. Fire Administration:
» Only use your grill outside. Keep it at least 3 feet from siding, deck rails and eaves.
» Keep a 3-foot safe zone around your grill. This will keep kids and pets safe.
» Open your gas grill before lighting.
» Keep an eye on your grill, fire pit and patio torches. Do not walk away from them when they are lit.
» Clean your grill after each use. This will remove grease that can start a fire.
» Place the coals from your grill in a metal can with a lid once they have cooled.
Many people mistakenly believe that the color of the inside of their burger–whether it is pink or brown–indicates if it is safe to eat. It’s a bit more complicated than that. Studies from the United States Department of Agriculture show that one out of every four hamburgers turns brown before it reaches the safe internal temperature of 160 Fahrenheit. For that reason, the USDA says using a food thermometer is the only way to make sure cooked meat is safe to eat.
If you decide to host a gathering or cook-out and you or any of your guests are not fully vaccinated, protect yourself from COVID-19 by following these safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
» Remind invited guests to stay home if they have been exposed to COVID-19 in the last 14 days or are showing COVID-19 symptoms.
» Host your gathering outdoors, when possible. If inside, make sure the room or space is well-ventilated.
» Arrange tables and chairs to allow for social distancing. Make sure there is adequate soap or hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol available. If serving any food, consider identifying one person to serve all food so that multiple people are not handling the serving utensils.
» Limit contact with commonly touched surfaces or shared items. Clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces and any shared items between uses when feasible.
Swimming safety
Pools and lakes will beckon on Independence Day. While water activities are a fun way to cool off, they come with risks.
Follow these tips from the American Red Cross to say safe:
» Swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards.
» Always swim with a buddy; do not allow anyone to swim alone.
» Never leave a young child unattended near water and do not trust a child’s life to another child; teach children to always ask permission to go near water.
» Have young children or inexperienced swimmers wear life jackets around water, but do not rely on life jackets alone.
» Maintain constant supervision.
» Make sure everyone in your family learns to swim well. Enroll in age-appropriate Red Cross water orientation and learn-to-swim courses.
» If you have a pool, secure it with appropriate barriers. Many children who drown in home pools were out of sight for less than five minutes and in the care of one or both parents at the time.
» Avoid distractions when supervising children around water.
» If a child is missing, check the water first. Seconds count in preventing death or disability.
» Have appropriate equipment, such as reaching or throwing equipment, a cell phone, life jackets and a first aid kit.
» Know how and when to call 911 or the local emergency number.
» Protect your skin. Limit the amount of direct sunlight you receive between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and wear sunscreen with a protection factor of at least 15.
» Drink plenty of water regularly, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine in them.
» Enroll in Red Cross home pool safety, water safety, first aid, and CPR/AED courses to learn how to prevent and respond to emergencies.
Outdoor safety
Many Nebraskans spend Independence Day outside with friends and family. When you are enjoying the summer weather, remember to protect yourself from the sun and bug bites.
Follow these safety tips to enjoy your time outdoors:
» Use sunscreen that is at least SPF 15 and has UVA and UVB protection. For the best sun protection, apply sunscreen liberally 15 minutes before you go outdoors and reapply it approximately every two hours throughout the day, or after swimming.
» Use bug spray. EPA-registered repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, IR3535, lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, or 2-undecanone provide longer-lasting protection.
» Wear light colored, loose fitting clothing. Studies have shown that some mosquitoes are more attracted to dark clothing and most can readily bite through tight-fitting clothing.
» Do frequent tick checks after being outdoors.
» Drink lots of water and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Avoid alcohol and limit drinks with caffeine.