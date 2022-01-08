Tobacco Free Lincoln County asking for volunteers

Community Connection is inviting volunteers to join its Tobacco Free Lincoln County Coalition.

TFLC is working to increase the number of outdoor recreational areas that have smoke-free policies, particularly children’s playgrounds. They promote the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline and work with apartment owners to establish smoke-free policies for their buildings. They work with other organizations and businesses to reduce exposure of residents to secondhand smoke and secondhand aerosol.

The group meets once a month to develop work plans and foster relationships in the community.

If interested, call 308-696-3356 or go to communityconnectionslc.org/tflc for more information.

TFLC is funded by Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’s Tobacco Free Nebraska program, as a result of the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.