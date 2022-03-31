Tony Award-winning ‘The Band’s Visit’ coming to Lied Center

LINCOLN — The Lied Center for Performing Arts has announced that “The Band’s Visit,” one of the most Tony Award-winning musicals in history, will be coming to Lincoln for four performances April 9-10.

Award-winning Israeli film actor Sasson Gabay will reprise the role of Tewfiq, the role he created in the 2007 film of “The Band’s Visit,” and most recently played on Broadway. Joining him for the tour is critically acclaimed actress Janet Dacal in the role of Dina.

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian police band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways.

Tickets are available now at liedcenter.org, at 402-472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office.