Tour de Nebraska announces 2023 route

Registration is now open for the 35th annual Tour de Nebraska June 20 to 25, 2023, taking cyclists on a 250-mile loop route through east-central Nebraska.

“Tour de Nebraska is a perfect multi-day tour for first-time tourists to seasoned veterans,” said Charlie Schilling, Tour de Nebraska director. “Our adventure is all about experiencing beautiful rural Nebraska from the seat of a bicycle. We are excited to highlight the friendly towns, people and places unique to this part of the state in 2023.”

The noncompetitive loop tour will start and end in Columbus, 76 miles north of Lincoln, and roll on to overnights at Albion (June 21 and 22), Norfolk (June 23 and 24) and back to Columbus on June 25. This is the second consecutive year that TDN has a double-double format, with two overnights in two communities.

“Our unique format allows us to showcase our host communities and all they have to offer,” Schilling said. “The feedback was very positive last year so we will offer it again in 2023. Our cyclists enjoy the flexibility to explore the town, ride a loop or just sleep in if they want to, without having to pack up and move every night.”

Cyclists of all ages come from across the country to enjoy Tour de Nebraska. Everyone rides at their own pace and enjoys sightseeing, culture, camaraderie and food along the route. Each rest stop and overnight town has their own unique flavor.

Highlights of the 2023 tour include the Hwy. 14 Brewing Company and a street festival in Albion, Divots Brewery and live music in Norfolk, a two-day gravel adventure that includes the Cowboy Trail, as well as tubing and kayaking options on the Elkhorn River.

Founded in 1988, Tour de Nebraska has grown from 11 riders to 500 cyclists. Organizers arrange meals, rest stops, daily maps, itineraries, luggage transfers, shuttles, emergency sag support, daily fruit and water. Accommodations include tent camping at city parks, indoor camping and motels.

“We work closely with the local organizers so they can provide everything we need. Hosting Tour de Nebraska is a fun way to share their heritage and bring new revenue to the area,” Schilling said. There is a friendly competition for the Best Rest Stop and Best Overnight Host Community awards.

For more information or to register for the 2023 Tour de Nebraska, go to tourdenebraska.com. For further information, contact Charlie Schilling at schilling.charles@gmail.com or 402-320-3384.

The $375 registration fee for the five-day bicycle tour includes: shower truck service, TDN T-shirt, daily digital maps and itineraries, TDN app, arrangements for meals, rest stops and camping, fruit, complimentary beverages at the campsites, kick-off breakfast, sag service, emergency mechanical and medical support, luggage transport, daily yoga sessions, and Saturday night’s Tour de Nebraska Awards Festival (live music and food). Past riders receive a $20 off code. Four scholarships are available through a new TDN scholarship program.