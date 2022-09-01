Tractor pull, demo derby bring the power to Nebraska State Fair

The Nebraska State Fair’s dirt events really get into gear during Labor Day weekend with the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull and State Championship Demo Derby.

New to the fair this year, the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull are at 5 p.m. Sunday at Anderson Field. Tickets are $15 for youth and $28 for adults.

Truck and tractor drivers will compete to see who can pull their sled the farthest. With rear tires taller than the average person and engines that literally shake the ground, the equipment they use looks nothing like your grandfather’s tractor.

Formed in 1982, the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling Association is the largest of three sanctioned national pulling associations with 16 classes and more than 350 competing vehicles.

With flying dust and crunching fenders, the State Championship Demo Derby will entertain fans at 2 p.m. Monday at Anderson Field. Tickets are $15 for youth, $28 or adults or $36 for the pit.

Different classes and styles of vehicles will battle it out until only one is left to determine the Nebraska State Fair Points Championship. The 10-event statewide demo derby championship, sponsored by the State Fair, began in Ravenna on June 18.

Tickets to the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull and State Championship Demo Derby include gate admission. The Nebraska State Fair runs through Monday in Grand Island.

For more information, go to statefair.org.