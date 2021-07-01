Tractor Supply celebrates veterans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Farmer Veteran Coalition is getting an extra boost from Tractor Supply Company this Independence Day. On Sunday, Tractor Supply stores will honor the men and women of the U.S. armed forces with a biannual 15% discount to all active military, veterans and dependents. Additionally, Tractor Supply donated $100,000 to FVC, including awarding $1,000 gift cards to 50 military veterans nationwide to support their agriculture businesses and $50,000 from the Tractor Supply Company Foundation to support additional programming and Fellowship Fund grants, according to a press release.

Tractor Supply partners with FVC each year to assist farmer veterans from all branches of service. In the last four years Tractor Supply has donated a total of $250,000 in gift cards and monetary funds, assisting more than 200 farmer veterans. This year’s 50 gift-card recipients were selected based on need to support their agriculture projects and businesses and represented four branches of the military across 29 states. The supplementary $50,000 donation from the Tractor Supply Company Foundation will provide grants to seven additional farmer veterans and support FVC’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives to support the journey toward racial equity in agriculture.