Traeger grill up for grabs in MPCC rodeo team raffle

Tickets are on sale now for a Traeger Pro 780 Pellet Grill being raffled by the Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team. Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to help offset travel and other team expenses.

The grill has built-in WiFIRE technology, which allows users to control the grill through the Traeger App or a smart home device and provides access to over 1,600 recipes.

Other features include:

A meat probe.

An easy-to-use controller.

Porcelain-coated grill grates.

All-terrain locking caster wheels.

Turbo temp.

Hopper cleanout.

A total cooking space of 780-square-inches.

A pellet hopper capacity of 18 lbs.

The ability to cook 34 burgers, six rib racks or six full chickens.

The grill also comes with the following accessories:

A Traeger PRO 780 grill cover.

A grill brush.

A three-piece BBQ tool set — turner, tongs and basting brush.

Three bags of Traeger Premium Pellets in hickory, apple and a maple/cherry blend.

A 5-gallon bucket with lid for storing pellets or marinating meat.

Tickets for the Traeger are $10 each and are limited to 499. They will be available at the MPCC Stampede at the Wild West Arena in North Platte Sept. 16 and 17.

Additionally, they can be purchased at the college’s welcome centers in McCook, North Platte, Broken Bow, Imperial, Ogallala and Valentine. They are also available through the Wranglers booster committee by calling 308-535-3783 or emailing rodeo@mpcc.edu or by contacting any MPCC Rodeo Team member or coach.

Roughstock coach Aukai Kaai can be reached at kaaik@mpcc.edu. The email for timed event coach Wyatt Clark is clarkjw@mpcc.edu.

A winner will be announced Feb. 11 during the rodeo team’s annual banquet at Venue 304, in North Platte.

The grill and cover were donated by Mike’s Motorcycle and ATV Repair in North Platte. Bomgaars contributed the pellets and accessories.