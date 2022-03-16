Tree board awards Tree of the Season

The tree of the season for winter is a white birch at 1307 Burlington Blvd. in North Platte. This beautiful tree is owned by Alyce Zulkoski, who has lived at the address since 1963 and planted this tree in 2000.

The tree was selected by the North Platte City Tree Board and will be dedicated with a short ceremony at the site at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The public is welcome to attend.

There used to be many white birches in the area, but most have succumbed to the bronze birch borer or other causes.

“Many people have told me it will never survive,” said Zulkoski, a self proclaimed fan of white birches. “I treat it every year, and it likes living here.”

Although birch trees are attractive throughout the year, it was selected as the winter tree of the season particularly for its white bark punctuated by black coloration.

The natural range for white birch is more in the northeast U.S., Minnesota to the Great Lakes region, Canada and Alaska. In our area they do best where they receive some protection from the hot summer sun. A three inch layer of wood chip mulch on the soil helps to protect the roots from temperature extremes and from competition from turfgrasses. Mulch also helps keep the soil evenly moist during the growing season. A deep watering, about 1.5 inches, once a week during dry summer periods is beneficial.