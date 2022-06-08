Trooper Hadaway wins Nebraska Inspector championship

GRAND ISLAND — Nebraska State Patrol Trooper John Hadaway, stationed in Broken Bow, took first place in the Nebraska Inspector championships hosted over the weekend in Grand Island. Trooper Tim Baumann finished as runner-up, according to a press release.

Hadaway is a 12-year veteran of the State Patrol and is assigned to the Carrier Enforcement Division. Baumann has served with the State Patrol since 1996 and is stationed in Nebraska City.

The Nebraska Inspector Championships are an annual event as part of the Nebraska Truck Driving Championships. Each participant goes through a table-top exercise, various hands-on inspections and a personal interview. The event hasn’t been hosted since 2019 because of COVID-19 concerns in 2020 and 2021.

Hadaway will now represent Nebraska at the North American Inspector Championships from August 15 to 19 in Indianapolis, Indiana. During the NAIC, inspectors from across North America are tested in a series of timed events, in which they demonstrate their knowledge of the North American Standard Inspection Program.

In addition to the competition, each inspector receives training on the latest safety information, technology, standards and inspection procedures.