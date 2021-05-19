Tuesday Science Café explores skin cancer, sun safety

Dr. Ashley Wysong, MD, founding chair of dermatology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, will discuss skin cancer — the most common cancer in the United States — and its prevention, diagnosis and management during the next virtual Science Café on Tuesday. She also will discuss sun safety and overall skin health.

To ensure social distancing, the Science Café will begin at 10 a.m. via Facebook Live at facebook.com/sciencecafene. Viewers do not need a Facebook account.

Wysong obtained her master’s degree in epidemiology in the Stanford University Department of Health Research and Policy, her medical degree at Duke University School of Medicine and her residency in dermatology at Stanford University.

Science Cafés involve a face-to-face conversation with an expert about current science topics. They are open to everyone 21 and older, and take place in casual settings like pubs and coffeehouses. Each meeting is organized around an interesting topic of conversation. The expert gives a brief presentation followed by a Q&A period.