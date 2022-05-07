Two area women win awards from Nebraska Press Women

Nebraska Press Women Communications Contest award recipients were announced at the organization’s spring convention in York.

Of the more than 120 entries, 39 earned first place awards and will go on to national competition, contest director Mary Jane Skala wrote in a press release.

Locally, Mid-Plains Community College communications specialist Heather Johnson won first place for a pair of photos — one news and one sports — and for her feature release “Area women discover love of auto body through NPCC — defy gender stereotypes.”

Johnson is a former reporter of the North Platte Telegraph.

Barb Batie of Lexington won first place awards for her news story “Anderson waives extradition, faces charges in Colorado” and for her humorous columns “There’s another woman in our life” and “Judging class takes on a whole new look.” Babie is a contributor to The Telegraph.

Lori Potter of Kearney is the 2022 NPW Sweepstakes Award winner, with 21 awards, including eight first place, five second place, five third place and three honorable mentions. This is the second consecutive year she has won the top Sweepstakes award. Although retired from the Kearney Hub, she continues to do freelance pieces and a personal column for the newspaper. She is also a regular contributor to the Flatwater Free Press.

Mary Jane Skala, also from Kearney, is first runner-up in the Sweepstakes competition. She won 18 awards: 12 first place, five second place and one honorable mention. She is a reporter and personal columnist at the Kearney Hub.

Other local awards:

Barb Batie of Lexington

Midwest Messenger

First place:

» News story, print newspaper: “Anderson waives extradition, faces charges in Colorado.”

» Humorous column, “There’s another woman in our life” and “Judging class takes on a whole new look.”

Second place:

» Agriculture, “Goals for the ground.”

» Style/fashion/interior design etc., “Fabric artists.”

» General column, “Dogs and their delivery truck friends” and “Do as I say, not as I do.”

» Personal column, “Biden 30x30 plan cause for concern” and “Never forget the 20th anniversary of 9/11.”

Third place:

» Science/technology, “Get every last drop.”

Honorable mention:

» Business, “Fox Theater opening provides perfect ending to CDC.”

Heather Johnson (7) Mid-Plains Community College, North Platte

First place:

» Sports photo, “Head Over Heels.”

» General photo, “A working man’s glow.”

» News or feature release, single release, “Area women discover love of auto body through NPCC — defy gender stereotypes.”

» News or feature release, multiple releases: NPCC alum finds strength, confidence through fitness journey; MCC alum pushes the limits of cake decorating; NPCC student commencement speaker to talk about overcoming adversity; MCC alum dedicates lifetime to protecting others; Franzen named MPCC Distinguished Alum.

Second place:

» Sports photo, “Boot-scootin’ boogie.”

Honorable mention:

» Personality profile, 500+ words, “Rodeo team/friends reflect on time spent with Garrett Nokes” 21B. Sports photo, “Take down.”