Two MPCC rodeo team members honored for academics

Two members of the Mid-Plains Community College rodeo team have been recognized at the national level for academic achievement.

They are Dalton Kunkee of Lexington and Kalyn Nielsen of Verdigre. Both were named as 2022 Scholar American recipients by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

“We are extremely proud of these kids and the work they put in both in and outside of the arena,” said Aukai Kaai, roughstock coach for the MPCC Rodeo Team. “We preach how in the term ‘student athlete,’ the student part comes first in all aspects. These kids have proven that.”

Wyatt Clark, MPCC rodeo team timed events coach, echoed those sentiments.

“I’m very proud of these returning MPCC athletes’ hard work in the arena and in the classroom,” Clark said.

The honor was bestowed on NIRA members who earned points at a 2020-21 NIRA-sanctioned rodeo, had been in college for more than one term, earned a 3.5 cumulative grade point average and were nominated by their rodeo coach.