Two Nebraska roads receive national designations

Two state roadways — the Lincoln Highway Scenic and Historic Byway and the Sandhills Journey Byway — have both received national designations.

The roads are the first two in Nebraska to be named National Scenic Byways. The roadways are among 34 National Scenic Byways and 15 All-American Roads that were the Federal Highway Administration’s latest additions to the America’s Byways Collection.

The roads are recognized for their archaeological, cultural, historical, natural, recreational and scenic qualities.

To be designated a National Scenic Byway, a road must possess at least one of those six qualities and be regionally significant.

“America’s byways are roads to the very heart and soul of America,” Chris Sieverdes, the president of the National Scenic Byway Foundation, said in a media release. “Byways connect us to this country’s beauty, history and culture.”

The roads are the first additions to the national program since 2009. There are 109 National Scenic Byways and 35 All-American Roads.