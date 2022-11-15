Two North Platte High School cheerleaders to perform in Orlando

Avery Bergeron and Zarah Blaesi, two North Platte High School cheerleaders,have been selection to participate in the 2022 Varsity Spirit Spectacular at Walt Disney World Resort Thursday to Monday.

Cheerleaders and dancers who are invited to perform in the Varsity Spirit Spectacular are part of a select group of high school varsity captains, co-captains and Officers identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country, the organizations said in a press release.

North Platte High School attended UCA Cheer Camp in Lincoln in June, where they were selected for this experience.

“I’m very excited to meet new people and create relationships with cheerleaders from all over the country," Blaesi said.

Bergeron and Blaesi will perform with fellow cheer captain and co-captains from across the country and have the opportunity to network with others from across the nation.

“I’m most excited for the chance to get out of town, get some sun and make memories, and for one last unique cheer experience before high school cheer is over for me," Bergeron said.

Varsity Spirit hosts hosts camps throughout the U.S. in conjunction with Universal Cheerleaders Association, Universal Dance Association, National Cheerleaders Association , National Dance Alliance, United Spirit Association and Urban Cheerleading Experience.