Two North Platte students take part in Masonic All-Star Marching Band

LINCOLN — Two North Platte High School students were among 182 high school students from across Nebraska who participated in the 26th Annual Masonic All-Star Marching Band, which performed June 5 during Shrine Bowl festivities in Kearney.
Participating were: Andrew Kittle, son of Rob and Danielle Kittle of North Platte; and Evelyn Kittle, daughter of Rob and Danielle Kittle of North Platte, according to a press release from the organization.
The band members devoted four days of intense practice starting June 1, to learn the music, marching steps and field formations. The band gave their first public performance with a public concert at Harmon Park on June 4. The band led the Shrine Bowl Parade down Kearney’s Central and First Avenue on June 5, and it also performed the pre-game National Anthem and during half-time of the 63rd Annual Shrine Bowl football game at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium, on Foster Field, at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The band members were hosted by the Masons of Nebraska, and were directed by Brad Weber, retired Band Director from Wayne High School, currently instructor of percussion at Wayne State College; Dan Sodomka, band director at Aurora High School; and Dr. Dave Bohnert, director of bands at Wayne State College. Andrew Kittle received a scholarship from Fremont Lodge No. 15; and Evelyn Kittle received a scholarship from Chuck Sohm. The scholarships covered the costs of the camp.
“We demanded a lot of the students during the past week,” Weber said. “They responded professionally and worked very hard. That was evident by the high-quality shows they performed Friday and Saturday. There’s no doubt these young musicians are among the best in the state.”
Coupled with hard work, the members also enjoyed evening activities consisting of a night of free time and music, and bowling at the Big Apple Fun Center. Many are looking forward to the opportunity to use the instruction provided by the band directors when they return to their respective high school bands.
“The band members worked hard during the week preparing for the Shrine Bowl performances,” said Jim Carlton, Grand Master of Nebraska Masons. “They also had a lot of fun meeting new people and enjoyed the activities, but they also understand the main reason for the long hours and hard work. Patients at the Shriners Hospitals for Children will benefit the most from the band’s efforts this past week. We sincerely appreciate their contribution to raise awareness and funds to enable the Shriners to help even more children.”
“Masonic lodges across Nebraska support local youth and community projects, humanitarian efforts including a child identification program, academic scholarships and efforts to support our military,” Carlton said.