Two receive 2020-21 Jurgens scholarships

Herrera is enrolled in a three-year program in veterinary technology studies. She is a member of Student Technicians of Veterinary Medical Association and is active with activities at the Veterinary Technology complex. After graduation next year, her goal is to work with a veterinary clinic in Nebraska.

“I decided to go into the vet tech program because not only do I enjoy the companionship of an animal, but because I love to maintain a busy schedule and learn something different every day,” Herrera says.

“As a vet tech, no day is ever the same over, and over again. I see being a vet tech as a passion not necessarily a job,” she adds.

Herrera will be in NCTA Summer Session for Veterinary Technicians. The eight-week program begins in mid-June and ends in mid-August. She will complete her VT program next fall and spring, graduating in 2022.

Jurgens Scholars are eligible for a second award. Tiffany Dickau, originally of Elwood, was a recipient in 2019 of a $1,000 scholarship. She then received $500 for her final semester in 2020, finishing a double major in diversified agriculture and agribusiness in December. Now, Dickau is a crop scout with an agronomy company at Emmett.