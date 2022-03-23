Two students to represent NP at Girls State June 5 to 11

Two students will represent North Platte at the American Legion Auxiliary Cornhusker Girls State conference from June 5 to 11.

Selected as delegates, Megan Montgomery of St. Patrick High School and Gracie Risse of North Platte High School will study various aspects of local, county and state government procedures during the conference.

Risse is a junior at NPHS and plans to attend college to become a nurse, doctor or lawyer. She is involved with Key Club and is taking college classes for dual credit.

Montgomery is involved in Speech, One-Act, Cross Country as well as other activities at St. Patrick. She plans to run for mayor at the Girls State conference.

The delegates will receive instruction on parliamentary procedure and organize into two mythical political parties. They will campaign, debate and vote to elect representatives.

The American Legion Auxilliary was founded in 1919 and is the world’s largest patriotic women’s service organization with a membership of nearly 850,000.

Megan’s parents are Laura and Michael Montgomery and Gracie’s parents are Shad and Mandy Newton.