Tyson gives incentive for frontline workers vaccinations

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods, Inc., is providing an additional incentive for frontline workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The company, which already offers free, on-site COVID-19 vaccinations at its U.S. plants, consistent with prioritization regulations and as vaccine supplies become available, has announced it will also compensate workers for up to four hours of regular pay if they are vaccinated outside of their normal shift or through an external source, the company said in a press release.

Several hundred Tyson Foods employees, mostly health service staff and workers over the age of 65, have already been vaccinated. The company expects about 1,000 frontline workers in Illinois, Missouri and Virginia will be vaccinated this week and is prepared to provide free access at other locations across the country as more doses of the vaccine are made available.

Tyson Foods is partnering with Matrix Medical Network to educate the company’s 120,000 U.S. employees about the vaccines and is working with local and state health officials as well as approved vaccine providers to access doses, pursuant to prioritization regulations. Vaccinations for Tyson Foods team members are voluntary, but highly encouraged.