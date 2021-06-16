 Skip to main content
Tyson provides scholarships to eight local area students
Tyson provides scholarships to eight local area students

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Tyson Foods Lexington facility has awarded eight $1,000 scholarships to area students through their annual local scholarship program.

The scholarships will assist eight individuals with college or university education-related expenses, such as tuition, books, academic fees and room and board. Tyson awards scholarships annually to children of current Tyson team members based on student performance, involvement in school and in the community and financial need.

“It’s extremely rewarding to support our local neighborhoods and help students in our own backyard have greater access to the opportunities to continue their education,” said, Dave Roemmich, Lexington Tyson Fresh Meats complex manager. “Tyson is proud of our ongoing contributions that help serve communities where our team members work, live and play.”

Those locals that were awarded a scholarship are:

» Carlos Alonso Herrera, son of Maria Romero.

» Axel Pinedo Ochoa, son of Armando and Maricela Pinedo.

» Enrique Alexander Flores son of Ruben Flores Gonzalez.

» Yadira Sanchez, daughter of Jose Sanchez and Maria Barrios.

» Elizabeth Gomez, daughter of Angel Gomez and Glenda Colindres.

» Anthony L. Morales Rodriguez, son of John Nicholson and Linda Rodriguez.

» Jack Caceres, son of Maria D. Hernandez Morales

» Alexis Bliven, daughter of Eric Bliven.

