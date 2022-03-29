U-Save North Platte newest pharmacy in the statewide Narcan program

LINCOLN — Narcan nasal spray kits are now available at U-Save Pharmacy and Westfield Pharmacy in North Platte.

The project to provide free Narcan nasal spray kits to pharamcies across the state is a partnership between the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health and the Nebraska Pharmacists Association.

“Our partnership with U-Save Pharmacy, DHHS, Behavioral Health Region Systems and Community Connections will allow family members or friends of a person at risk of opioid overdose or the person at risk of opioid overdose themselves to access Narcan nasal spray at no cost, without a prescription or insurance. This program has the potential to save lives in Nebraska,” said Amy Holman, the Nebraska Pharmacists Association project coordinator.

People can now access free Narcan nasal spray at the following locations in North Platte: U-Save Pharmacy, 211 W. Leota St. Call with questions at 308-532-0310. And at Westfield Pharmacy, 1845 West A St. Call with questions at 308-532-5539.

Naloxone is a life-saving medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose. Naloxone can restore normal breathing to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped due to opioids, including fentanyl, if given in time.

Anyone can carry naloxone, administer it to someone experiencing an overdose and potentially save a life. Naloxone won’t harm someone if they’re overdosing on drugs other than opioids, so it’s always best to use it if you think someone is overdosing.

Opioids are medications that act on receptors in the spinal cord and brain to reduce pain intensity and activate reward regions in the brain, causing the euphoria that can lead to misuse and opioid use disorder.

Common opioids include prescription medications used to treat pain, such as morphine, codeine, methadone, oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl, and hydromorphone, and illicit drugs like heroin.

Who should carry naloxone? If you or someone you know is at increased risk for opioid overdose, especially those struggling with opioid use disorder (OUD), you should carry naloxone and keep it at home.

People who are taking high-dose opioid medications (greater or equal to 50 morphine milligram equivalents per day) prescribed by a doctor. People who use opioids and benzodiazepines together, and people who use illicit opioids like heroin should all carry naloxone. Because you can’t use naloxone on yourself, let others know you have it in case you experience an opioid overdose.

You can also visit the Stop Overdose Nebraska website for more information on Life Saving Narcan and to find treatment facilities throughout Nebraska. Go to stopodne.com for more information. Follow the program on Facebook and Twitter.