Ukrainian student at North Platte Community College helping family, country from afar

The explosions sounded just two miles from Slavomyr Marchenko’s parents’ home in Kyiv, Ukraine, and he prays the shelling will stop.

Marchenko is a student at North Platte Community College. He came to North Platte on a basketball scholarship. Unfortunately, injuries ended his basketball career after surgery last summer, but he continues his education, studying finance.

“My hometown is Kyiv,” Marchenko said. “I was raised there.”

At the age of 15, Marchenko went to Poland for better opportunities to play basketball.

“I played for three years in Poland and graduated from high school there,” Marchenko said. “I received an offer to play basketball here, and that was my dream to develop as a basketball player. That’s how I ended up being here.”

Even though his basketball career ended much sooner than expected, he is ready to move on to other things.

“I gave basketball all I had and I have no regrets,” Marchenko said.

Being away from home while the war with Russia goes on is difficult for him as he thinks about his family each day.

“To be honest with you, I would never call it a blessing being away from home,” Marchenko said. “I have numerous times from the time it started, I have feelings that I’m here sad. I see people around me enjoying life, just talking to their parents, going out, having fun.”

There are moments that stir up his emotions.

“I remember like one time I was sitting at a dinner table with one family just eating, having fun,” Marchenko said. “And then all of a sudden I just like feel tears in my eyes. I just think about people in Mariupol and Kharkiv, cities that were bombed, and I literally think about parents who like cry over the bodies of their children.”

He said people could not evacuate, and according to one report, 153 children have died.

“They’ll never enjoy this world again,” Marchenko said. “Their parents will never be happy again.”

Although he can’t go home, Marchenko said, there are other ways he can help.

“I feel like staying here, I can provide more help and that’s what I’m trying to do,” Marchenko said. “I’m trying to spread more information about the war, like share with the world what’s going on and try to financially support my country and do what I can.”

His mom was able to move to Poland a couple of weeks ago and is staying with family there. Marchenko was born in Poland, but his parents are Ukrainian.

“I’m glad she’s safe,” Marchenko said. “My dad is 58 and he was not able to leave the country. When you are after 60 you can leave.”

His grandparents who live in Kyiv are unable to leave, so his dad is staying with them.

“They’re safer than others, but obviously I’m still like every day when I wake up and just going through the news, still I have that fear in my soul,” Marchenko said. “What if it’s like someone I know, what if it’s a building I know.”

