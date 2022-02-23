Understanding different types of fats and oils

We are told to reduce the fat in our diets to help reduce the risk of heart disease. First, we need to understand the different fats found in foods; saturated, trans fat, and unsaturated. Understanding the differences in types of fat can help us reduce the overall fat in our diets

Fats are an essential nutrient. Provide energy and helping our guts absorb vitamins from foods. Some fats occur naturally in plant and animal sources, while other fats are man-made. Fats can be found in both a solid and liquid forms.

Saturated fats are solid at room temperature, such as beef fat, butter, sour cream and cheese made from whole or 2% milk. Solid fats primarily come from animal foods except for coconut and palm oil.

Trans fats are made through a process that adds hydrogen to liquid vegetable oils to make them more solid. Another name for this fat is “partially hydrogenated oils.” Trans fats raise our bad (LDL) cholesterol levels and lower good (HDL) cholesterol levels. Trans fats are most often found in fried foods and baked goods such as pastries, pizza dough, pie crust, cookies and crackers.

Unsaturated fats help to improve blood cholesterol when used in place of saturated fats and trans fats. There are two kinds of unsaturated fats: monounsaturated and polyunsaturated. Monounsaturated fats have one, “mono” unsaturated carbon-bond in the molecule. Polyunsaturated fats have more than one, polyunsaturated carbon bonds. Unsaturated fats are in fish, such as salmon, trout and herring, and plant-based foods such as avocados, olives and walnuts. Liquid vegetable oils, such as soybean, corn, safflower, canola, olive and sunflower, also contain unsaturated fats.

Understanding fats can be complicated; unsaturated fats help to improve blood cholesterol when used in place of saturated or trans fats. When making food choices considering the following.

» Cut back on foods such as desserts and baked goods, enjoying tiny portions of desserts.

» Choose low-fat milk products rather than whole milk and full-fat dairy foods.

» Use low-fat yogurt instead of cream or sour cream.

» Build meals around protein foods that are naturally low in saturated fat such as beans, peas, and lentils, as well as soy foods, skinless chicken, seafood, and lean meats.

» Switch butter and cream cheese on your toast to a nut butter or a spread of avocado and a squeeze lemon.

» When eating out, order baked or steamed options rather than fried foods, especially deep-fried foods. A dash of hot sauce or a spoonful of salsa adds flavor without adding fat.

When deciding what oil to purchase use the chart below to compare nutritional values of different fats and oils. Saturated and trans fats raise cholesterol levels and are not heart-healthy. Polyunsaturated and monounsaturated are considered “good fats.” For a healthier option, begin replacing fats and oils that are higher in saturated and trans fats with those that are higher in mono- and polyunsaturated. When deciding which oil is best for you to buy, ask the following questions. “What will it be used for?” “How much does it cost?” and “What is the nutrition of the oil?” Olive Oil is more expensive than Canola and Vegetable oils but typically recipes call for small of amounts.