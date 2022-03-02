Understanding nutrition facts label

The nutrition facts label was used for the first time in 1994 to help people make informed food choices. In January 2021 the nutrition facts label was updated for the first time on all packaged foods. The label helps you make food choices that contribute to lifelong healthy eating habits. The changes in the updated label include:

» The type size for calories, servings per container, and the serving size is larger.

» The number of calories and the serving size are in bold lettering.

» Added sugars, vitamin D, potassium, calcium and iron are required to be on the label listed in grams and percentage of the daily value.

» The words ‘calories from fat’ have been removed but total fat, saturated fat and trans-fat are required.

» The daily values for the listed nutrients reflect the newest Dietary Guideline for Americans.

» Serving sizes have been updated to reflect the amounts of foods and beverages people are eating today.

» Package sizes that are between 1 and 2 servings must indicate that the package is one serving or have dual columns showing one serving and one package information.

The information on the nutrition facts label helps consumers make informed food choices. The label lists information about the food products serving size, calories, nutrient information and percentage of daily value. To use the label, learn these labeling reading skills:

» Serving information: Look at the number of servings in the package and the serving size. They are listed in common units (cups, pieces, grams). This is important information because all the other information is based on the serving size. If the amount eaten is different than the serving size all the nutrition information needs to be adjusted.

» Calories: The calories listed on the label is for one serving. It is important to remember that the number of servings you eat of a food determines the number of calories.

» Nutrients: Key nutrients that impact your health are included. Use the label to limit some nutrients and increase others. Nutrients listed that most people should eat less of include saturated fat, sodium and added sugars. These three nutrients can be associated with increased health risks. Both total sugars and added sugars are included on the label. Total sugars include sugar naturally present in the product and added sugars include sugars that are added during the processing of the food. Nutrients that consumers need to increase in their diets are: dietary fiber, vitamin D, calcium, iron and potassium. These nutrients can improve a person’s overall health.

» The percent daily value: This section of the label shows the percentage of the daily value for each nutrient that is in a serving of the product. Generally, if the nutrient is 5% or less of the daily value the product is considered a low nutrient source and if the nutrient is 20% or higher it is considered a good nutrient source. Look for higher percentage foods of dietary fiber, vitamin D, calcium, iron and potassium and lower percentages of saturated fat, sodium and added sugars.

Use the nutrition fact label to compare different foods and to make informed food choices to help improve your eating habits.