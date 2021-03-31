Understanding severe weather terms

» Watch — A watch such as a flood watch or a tornado watch means that conditions are conducive to these events. People need to be aware of the potential hazards of these events and consider what steps they need to take to protect lives and property. Watches are issued for four to eight hours and are usually well in advance of severe weather but not always.

The watch will usually be issued for a larger area than a warning. Those working outside or sponsoring/participating in outdoor events and activities will want to keep a close watch on weather conditions.

» Tornado watch — This means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. None have been confirmed, but people need to be aware they are a possibility. Again, those working outside or sponsoring/participating in outdoor events and activities will want to keep a close watch on the weather.

» Severe thunderstorm watch — This term is used when severe thunderstorms are possible with winds of 58 mph and/or hail with one inch or greater diameter possible. The watch will usually be issued for a larger area than a warning to alert people to be aware of the weather.

» Wind advisory — This term is used when the wind is expected to blow at 31 to 39 mph or more and/or with wind gusts of 46 to 57 mph for any duration.