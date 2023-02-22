Sometimes knowledge fails to impact my life until the data appears right before my eyes.

A lifelong attitude of learning and acquiring knowledge doesn’t necessarily translate into wisdom. A lot of years have entered data into my mind and oftentimes I puff out my chest with satisfaction about what I know.

My grandkids and I play that game where I tell them I know everything and, of course, they start asking me questions. Inevitably they come up with a question that I can’t answer — mostly because those little boogers ask something that can’t be answered — at least by me.

Like, what is one billion divided by six multiplied by 256 subtract 10? Really, who would want to know the answer to that one anyway? (Rolling my eyes).

When I can’t answer, they make fun of me and tell me how I’m really not the smartest man in the world. I just turn the tables on them and ask them to answer the same question — boom, no answer. Take that you little sillies.

I’ll get back on the main trail now that I’ve wandered a bit too far from my subject. Focus has become more and more difficult as I think about golf season approaching and I look longingly out the window for a hint of blue sky and sunshine.

In about 2006, I went for my annual checkup and my doc, who really does know everything, said my numbers were out of control. My blood sugar was high, my cholesterol was high, my weight was high and the only thing that wasn’t high was my height. In fact, I was starting to lose some inches off the top, although it was mostly hair.

For my height, or lack thereof, my 215 pounds was a problem. Doc, who really does know everything, told me if I didn’t lose 50 pounds I’d be on insulin within a year. Believe it or not, I listened to him because of what he knows and I worked at matching my weight with my height.

Slowly the pounds began to come off because I took it mostly seriously. There were plateaus I couldn’t seem to get past and got stuck at 190, then 180, then 170 and so forth.

I didn’t quit trying and finally a few years ago I weighed in at 155 pounds. All my numbers were fabulous except for my blood sugars and that was due to the doc’s diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes.

Medication, exercise and a somewhat healthier diet helped and mostly I kept it under control. I was not going to give up tacos or pizza or cheesecake or pasta or a Hershey candy bar with almonds now and then. After all, I thought I knew more than the doc who really does know everything.

That is until a few weeks ago. My A1C had stayed above 7.6 for a couple of checkups and doc said he was considering putting me on insulin.

Then he gave me a blood sugar monitor so I wouldn’t have to do finger sticks all the time. I didn’t do them all the time anyway, because I thought I was maintaining my weight and thought that was good enough.

This monitor, I think, has been life changing for me. I watched as the numbers rose and fell following a meal and it was like a video game to see what foods spiked my blood sugars.

I don’t like to lose and so the goal of this particular video game was to keep my blood sugars in check. Eating decisions changed over these past three weeks and I watched my A1C drop all the way down to 6.2 from last month’s 7.6 and I attribute it to the education that monitor stuck on my belly gave me.

I can’t go without giving proper credit to my wife who has helped me by offering me healthy alternatives. Of course, I wish she would give me larger portions, but I have the feeling she wants to keep me around for a while — true love.

All of this I’m saying because sometimes it takes having the information right in front of you before you realize how little you really do know, and how your commitment falls short sometimes.

I’m not sure whether I will stick with the healthy habits, but now I don’t have any excuses. First, I know I can accept the restrictions and I know what foods are going to jeopardize my health.

Don’t ignore the people in your lives who really do know everything and who have your best interest in mind. Thanks doc.