United Methodist hosting drive-thru bake sale
The United Methodist Women of the First United Methodist Church will be selling homemmade cookies at a drive-thru bake sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 5.

The cookies are prepackaged for $4 per dozen, and can be picked up at the church, 1600 West E St., in the circle drive off of McDonald Road. The types of cookies available include sugar, peanut butter with a Hershey’s Kiss candy in the center, chocolate chip, no bake, snickerdoodles and thumbprint.

To pre-order cookies, please call 308-530-7196 by Nov. 30.

