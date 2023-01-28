United Soybean Board nominations sought

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Soybean Board is looking for soybean farmers interested in filling one of Nebraska’s four director positions with the United Soybean Board for a three-year term.

All checkoff paying soybean producers in Nebraska are eligible to apply. Interested farmers should submit a USDA Background Information Form before the March 17 deadline, the Soybean Board said in a press release.

To obtain this form, contact the Soybean Board office at 402-441-3240.

“The open seat will provide a farmer the valuable opportunity to help shape the future of the soybean industry by guiding strategic investments in research, education and promotion,” said Lois Ronhovde, NSB interim executive director. “As a USB farmer-leader, you will have the chance to contribute to the growth of return on investment for all U.S. soybean farmers.”

The Nebraska Soybean Board district directors will submit a “first preferred choice nominee” and “second preferred choice alternate” for the open position to USDA for consideration. The Secretary of Agriculture will make the final appointment.

The USDA has a policy that membership on USDA boards and committees is open to all individuals without regard to race, color, national origin, gender, religion, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation and marital or family status. The appointed individual is eligible to serve a total of three consecutive terms.

For more information about the United Soybean Board, go to unitedsoybean.org.