United Way, KNPLCB team up for 'House Wars' Dec. 13

The Mid-Plains United Way and Keep North Platte & Lincoln County Beautiful are teaming up with local realtors for “House Wars.”

House Wars is a gingerbread house building contest at Brigham’s Tap Room & Wild Bill's on Dec. 13. The organizations hope to raise awareness to the needs of the North Platte as it continues to grow, and the importance of having a clean, green, beautiful place to live, work and play, according to a press release.

The proceeds from the event will benefit United Way’s Growing Our Community campaign.

Each realty team will have two hours to complete their house from 2-4 p.m. Then the public is invited to vote on their favorite creation from 4-6 p.m. There will be a gingerbread house auction at 6 p.m.

Each team is invited to bring in their own materials to embellish and make their house extra special. They will be provided basic supplies.

Teams competing include: Coldwell Banker, Lashley Land & Recreational Brokers, Great Plains Realty, Gateway Realty, Scott Abstract Co. Title Services of the Plains

This is a family friendly event with Brigham’s and Wild Bill's offering discounts on drinks, appetizers, and bowling during the evening, according to Kylee Odenbach, United Way executive director.

“We would love to see the community get involved in this fun event," she said. "Our goal is to bring our community together for an entertaining competition and to raise money to help those that may struggle getting through this holiday season.”

“Throughout the next few years in our growing community, it will be more important than ever to keep our region a beautiful place: which in turn will help with job creation, lower crime rates, and build community pride,” said Mona Anderson, KNPLCB executive director.

United Way aims to unite the communities resources. This year, the organization is raising funds for 12 local nonprofit agencies that support 16 western Nebraska counties.

Keep North Platte and Lincoln County Beautiful aims to educate and interact with the public encouraging a litter free environment, beautification and waste reduction.