University of Kansas announces 2020 graduates

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The names of more than 5,600 graduates from the University of Kansas this spring and summer have been announced by the University Registrar. Fall graduates will be announced in early 2021.

Many spring and summer 2020 graduates celebrated their accomplishments as part of the virtual 2020 commencement. The university also plans to hold an in-person commencement event in May 2021 for the Class of 2020

The list of local graduates:

Big Springs

Zoe N. Buntain, bachelor of science in education in community health.

Eustis

Preston Alayne Potter, master of occupational therapy.