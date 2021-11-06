 Skip to main content
University of Nebraska Extension dean candidate to visit North Platte, McCook
On Nov. 15, Charles Stoltenow, priority candidate in the search for the next dean and director of Nebraska Extension, will visit North Platte and McCook. He is visiting communities across Nebraska starting on Monday. During the tour, the public will have a variety of opportunities to meet with Stoltenow, ask questions, and learn about his vision for Nebraska Extension.

Stoltenow will be in North Platte from noon to 1:30 p.m. at West Central Research and Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road. He will be in McCook from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Keystone Business Center Building, 402 Norris Ave., Suite 301.

