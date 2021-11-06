University of Nebraska Extension tips for cooking turkey safely

Whether you are cooking your first turkey or are an experienced cook, it is important to follow these steps to learn how to plan, cook, serve, store and reheat turkey.

» Plan. You need to determine what size of turkey to buy. It is recommended to allow one pound of turkey per person. Then, decide if you are buying a fresh or frozen turkey. There is no difference in quality between a fresh or frozen turkey, but be sure to purchase it only one to two days before cooking. You can buy a frozen turkey at any time as long as you have enough space in your freezer. Remember to cook a frozen turkey within one year for best quality.

The preferred method to thaw a turkey is in the refrigerator. Place a frozen turkey in a container to prevent juices from dripping on other foods and put in a refrigerator set at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Allow approximately 24 hours for each 4 to 5 pounds of turkey to thaw. For example, it will take about four days to thaw a 16-pound turkey. A thawed turkey can remain in the refrigerator for one to two days. You can start thawing the 16-pound turkey in your refrigerator on the Friday before Thanksgiving. Visit food.unl.edu/article/turkey-101#thaw for other safe thawing methods that are quicker, if needed.