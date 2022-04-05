University of Nebraska-Lincoln 60-and-older estate planning program to be in Lemoyne

Students from the University of Nebraska College of Law Civil Clinic will set up shop at the Lemoyne Senior Center, 720 Nebraska Highway 92 West, on July 21 to provide free estate planning services to seniors (60-plus) who pre-register.

The program is a collaborative effort between the College of Law and the West Central Nebraska Area Agency on Aging, according to a press release.

Over the last nine years, the College of Law has conducted similar clinics around the state, traveling as far west as Scottsbluff. Through the program, student attorneys have assisted nearly 600 older Nebraskans needing basic estate planning services.

The services provided include the drafting and execution of basic estate planning documents, such as a simple will, a power of attorney instrument, a living will, and a health care power of attorney.

“The program has been an absolute success,” said Kevin Ruser, a UNL professor who supervises the students providing the legal services. “It provides access to essential legal services to those who could not otherwise afford them, and it provides our students a chance to practice the skills they have learned in school.”

Ruser said that although there is no income threshold, clients who have complex estates or significant assets will be referred to members of the private bar who specialize in estate planning.

Seniors age 60 and older interested in the program should call the University of Nebraska Civil Clinic at 402-472-3271 (press “0”) to register and schedule a private, confidential appointment. Appointment slots are limited and will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. The program registration deadline is June 15.