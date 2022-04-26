University of Nebraska Medical Center Board of Counselors names new officers

Telegraph staff reports
The University of Nebraska Medical Center Board of Counselors recently held its annual meeting, naming new officers and welcoming 14 new members, according to a press release.
The board, a group of 84 community and business leaders from Nebraska and beyond, advises UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold on health care issues of importance.
Emiliano Lerda, vice president Paul G. Smith Associates, will serve as chairperson, and Barbara Bartle of Lincoln will serve as vice chairperson.
New board members, listed by community, are:
» Blair — Jill Orton, CEO, American Red Cross Nebraska-Iowa Region.
» Grand Island — Tawana Grover, PhD, superintendent, Grand Island Public Schools.
» Kearney — Kim Lowe, commissioner, Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.
» Lincoln — Jack Douglas, vice president, worksite sales, Assurity; Javier Fernandez, president and CEO, Omaha Public Power District; Karen Gustin, executive vice president, group division, Ameritas.
» Omaha — James Hunter, community initiative director, YouTurn, national board member, Mad Dads; Todd Johnson, senior vice president, economic development, Greater Omaha Chamber; Sara Kohen, director of advancement, Friedel Jewish Academy; Leonard Sommer, CPA, managing partner, Hancock & Dana, PC, trustee.
» Papillion — McKell Pinder, senior director, human capital, Omaha Public Power District; Kim Whitehouse, retired principal and teacher, Omaha Public Schools.
» North Platte — Misty Robertson, director, Private Client Services, North Platte and western Nebraska.
» Roca — Larry Dlugosh of Roca, president, CEO, Emilsson, LLC, and professor emeritus, University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Area board members who continue to serve:
» Broken Bow — Connie Adams, retired teacher and community volunteer.
» Gothenburg — Susan Williams, retired registered nurse.
» McCook — Brian Esch, president and CEO, McCook National Bank.
» North Platte — Dan O’Neill, president and CEO, Kwik Stop Convenience Stores; Judy Pederson, owner, Pro Printing and Graphics.