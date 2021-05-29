University of Nebraska Rural Fellows begin summer of community development

LINCOLN — Working in pairs or trios, 35 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students will take part in the Rural Fellowship program while living and working in 17 communities across the state this summer.
During their 10-week residence, the fellows will collaborate with local leaders on improving the communities. Project goals include strengthening the communities’ web presence, attracting entrepreneurs, and developing city parks and trails.
“Communities are getting the innovation and drive of new thinkers, problem-solvers and leaders,” said Helen Fagan, program coordinator since 2018. “This gives communities access to some of the latest research and knowledge that students, as well as faculty, have learned.”
For students, “this not only builds their confidence,” Fagan said, “but it also helps them connect what they have been learning in the classroom to addressing challenges.”
This year’s fellows represent 21 majors, 22 communities, five states and four countries. They are listed below by the communities they will serve, with their majors and hometown.
» Arapahoe: Haley Burford, English, North Platte; Kennedy Kriewald, business administration, Scottsbluff.
» Chadron/Dawes County: Jacy Hafer, agricultural education, Long Pine; Hanna Jemison, psychology, Columbus; Chantelle Schulz, agricultural education, McCool Junction.
» Columbus: Madeline McGill, landscape architecture, Columbus.
» Custer County: Asama Al-Quwaitai, mechanical engineering, Al Suwaiq, Oman.
» Gothenburg: Ahmed Al Rawahi, mechanical engineering, Al Seeb, Oman; Laurent Ikuzwe, integrated science, Kigali, Rwanda.
» Imperial: Isaac Archuleta, business administration, Brainard; Joel G. Kreifels, criminology and criminal justice, Nebraska City; Sebastian Sturner, business administration, Chandler, Arizona.
» Lexington/Dawson County: Janet Kabatesi, integrated science, Kigali, Rwanda; Alicia Pannell, forensic science, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tori Pedersen, agricultural education, Omaha.
» Macy/Omaha Tribe: Joy Ishimwe, integrated science, Kigali, Rwanda; Divine Mbabazi, integrated science, Kigali, Rwanda.
» Madison/Pierce County: Aline Rodrigues de Queiroz, biochemistry, Guarulhos, Sao Paulo, Brazil.
» Ord/Valley County: Kaylee Burnside, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management, Stapleton; Clare Umutoni, integrated science, Kigali, Rwanda.
» Pierce County: Brianna Gable, agricultural economics, Waverly; Benjamin Niyodusenga, integrated science, Kigali, Rwanda; Lillian Uwanjye, integrated science, Kigali, Rwanda.
» Ravenna: Maria Harthoorn, agricultural economics, Ainsworth; Olivia Otte, nutrition and health sciences, and agricultural production systems (dairy production), York.
» Schuyler: Lydia Behnk, business administration, Elgin; Megan A. Dorantes, political science, Kansas City, Kansas.
» Superior: Jeanne Itetere, integrated science, Kigali, Rwanda; Kendra Vaughn, mechanized systems management, Glenwood, Iowa.
» Thayer County: Lilia Torres, environmental science, Omaha; Esther Uwamahoro, integrated science, Kigali, Rwanda.
» Valentine: Connor Clanton, biochemistry, Lincoln; Victor Mpore, integrated science, Kigali, Rwanda.
» Wahoo: Mattee Kucera, nutrition and health sciences, Lawrence; Allison Metschke, agricultural engineering, Omaha.
Rural Prosperity Nebraska brings together extension professionals, faculty from across the University of Nebraska system and student fellows to work with community leaders to help make Nebraska’s rural communities more vibrant. It is housed within the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. For more information, visit ruralprosperityne.unl.edu.