University of Nebraska Rural Fellows begin summer of community development

LINCOLN — Working in pairs or trios, 35 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students will take part in the Rural Fellowship program while living and working in 17 communities across the state this summer.

During their 10-week residence, the fellows will collaborate with local leaders on improving the communities. Project goals include strengthening the communities’ web presence, attracting entrepreneurs, and developing city parks and trails.

“Communities are getting the innovation and drive of new thinkers, problem-solvers and leaders,” said Helen Fagan, program coordinator since 2018. “This gives communities access to some of the latest research and knowledge that students, as well as faculty, have learned.”

For students, “this not only builds their confidence,” Fagan said, “but it also helps them connect what they have been learning in the classroom to addressing challenges.”

This year’s fellows represent 21 majors, 22 communities, five states and four countries. They are listed below by the communities they will serve, with their majors and hometown.

» Arapahoe: Haley Burford, English, North Platte; Kennedy Kriewald, business administration, Scottsbluff.