University of Nebraska undergraduate application fee waiver extended to Oct. 31

The University of Nebraska will continue to waive the undergraduate application fee for Nebraska students through Oct. 31.

Initially set to expire on Sept. 30 after a two-week period, the application fee waiver was extended based on positive responses from students and families, according to NU System President Ted Carter. The monthlong extension is intended to broaden access for as many students as possible during an important period in the enrollment cycle, the university said in a press release.

“This is a perfect time to apply for admission to the University of Nebraska,” Carter said. “We hope every interested student will fill out their application, schedule a visit and learn more about the incredible quality and value that all of our campuses offer.”

The waiver applies to resident students using NU’s shared application for admission to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Omaha, University of Nebraska at Kearney and Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. All applicants for admission for the 2023-24 academic year are eligible for the waiver.

When applying, students should select “fee waiver” and enter the code “NUforNE” to have the $45 fee waived.

Carter noted that the 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid became available on Oct. 1. Students must complete the FAFSA to be eligible for the Nebraska Promise, the University of Nebraska’s financial aid program that allows qualifying Nebraska students with family incomes of $65,000 or less to attend any NU campus tuition-free.

The University of Nebraska System’s shared application allows students to apply to UNL, UNO, UNK and NCTA using a single application. To apply for admission or for more information, go to the website of the Nebraska campus of your choice:

University of Nebraska-Lincoln, admissions.unl.edu/apply/#apply-now.

University of Nebraska at Omaha, unomaha.edu/admissions/undergraduate/index.php.

University of Nebraska at Kearney, unk.edu/admissions/undergraduate.

Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, ncta.unl.edu/future-students.