University of Nebraska waiving application fees

The University of Nebraska’s campuses will waive the undergraduate admissions application fee for Nebraska students through Oct. 18 as part of a system-wide effort to expand access and encourage college-going among students and families, according to a press release.

Resident students using Nebraska University’s shared application for admission to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Omaha, University of Nebraska at Kearney and Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture may have the $45 application fee waived. Both first-time freshmen and transfer students applying for admission for fall 2021 are eligible for the waiver.

When applying, students should select “fee waiver” and enter the code “NUforNE” to have the fee waived.

“Affordable access is the highest priority of the University of Nebraska,” said NU System President Ted Carter. “Especially during this challenging time, we’re doing everything we can to reduce potential barriers to education for students and families. Offering an application fee waiver is one more step we can take to support Nebraskans and further expand access — especially among low-income and first-generation students who have historically been underrepresented in higher education.”