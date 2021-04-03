UNK aviation program soaring to new heights

The university’s English Language Institute, which provides English language training for students, is a key part of this recruitment effort.

Hideharu Hayashi, a freshman from Fukuoka, Japan, came to UNK because of the affordable price tag and the opportunity improve his English skills.

Hayashi started in the English Language Institute, where he took classes for a year before transitioning to the aviation program. He’s currently enrolled in a new aviation English course launched this semester to further help students meet the English language requirements for Federal Aviation Administration certification and future employment.

Like Farley, Hayashi has dreamed of being a pilot since he was little. He remembers looking at the breathtaking scenery from an airplane window as a young boy.

Hayashi, who completed his first solo flight in November, was also recognized during the “Solo Wings Ceremony,” an event Ballinger plans to host each semester.

“This event will hopefully be a showcase to the rest of the country and the world of not only the quality of our students, but the emergence of our program on the national and international stages,” Ballinger said.