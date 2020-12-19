 Skip to main content
UNK confers 410 degrees
UNK confers 410 degrees

KEARNEY — Graduate and undergraduate degrees have been conferred for 410 winter graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises Thursday and Friday at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

Undergraduate degrees:

» BA: Bachelor of Arts.

» BAE: Bachelor of Arts in Education.

» BS: Bachelor of Science.

» BSE: Bachelor of Science in Education.

» BFA: Bachelor of Fine Arts.

» BGS: Bachelor of General Studies.

» BM: Bachelor of Music.

Graduate degrees:

» EDS: Education Specialist.

» MA: Master of Arts.

» MAED: Master of Arts in Education.

» MS: Master of Science.

» MSE: Master of Science in Education.

» MBA: Master of Business .Administration.

The list of local graduates is as follows:

Broken Bow

Gordon Goodman, EDS, school superintendent.

Allyn Leick, BS, health sciences.

Ashley Markham, BGS, general studies.

Angela Palmer, MSE, instructional technology-leadership in instruction tech.

Callaway

Savannah Weverka, BS, exercise science.

Cozad

Logan Geiser, BS, construction management.

Kaylynn Johnson, BS, early childhood and family advocacy.

Amber Mathews, BAED, early childhood inclusive field education.

Elizabeth Revelo, BAED, elementary education.

Lindsay Rosner, MAE, curriculum and instruction-instructional effectiveness.

Eustis

Taylor Spiegel, MAE, reading pre-K-12.

Gothenburg

Jordyn Arterburn, MAE, school principalship pre-K-8.

Mackenzie Brand, BAED, early childhood inclusive field education.

Kyndal Holmes, MS, biology.

Maggie Miller, MAE, curriculum and instruction-english as a second language.

Tesla Nelson, BAED, early childhood inclusive field education.

Tamela Smith, MSE, school counseling elementary pre-K-8.

Halsey

Clancy Hesseltine, BS, health sciences, business administration.

Hayes Center

Megan Christner, BAED, elementary education.

Imperial

Abigail Almanza, BAED, elementary education.

Jadin Bussell, BGS, general studies.

Janessa Haarberg, BAED, early childhood inclusive field education.

Indy Smith, BAED, middle level 5-9 subject education.

Lexington

Saul Ceja, BS, sports management.

Druv Chaudhari, BS, business administration, health education.

Everardo Corona, BAED, physical education.

Christopher Downey, MBA, business administration-generalist.

Emanuel Guerrero, BS, information technology.

Jaime Ortiz-Chavez, BS, information technology.

Bryan Pastor, BS, construction management.

Jose Perez Zamarripa, BS, organizational and relational communication.

Elizabeth Romero Duarte, BAED, English education.

Brianna Salgado, BS, social work.

Fernando Sanchez, BS, Business Administration.

Ana Rosa Vargas-Hernandez, BS, exercise science.

Maxwell

Connor Gosnell, BS, social work.

Kylee Meyer, BS, recreation management.

McCook

Logan Bunger, BS, agribusiness.

North Platte

Maggie Berglund, BS, psychology.

McKenna Eshleman, BS, psychobiology.

Kelsey Folchert, BAED, elementary education.

Brendan Folk, BS, business administration.

Cole Joneson, BS, agribusiness.

Tanner Ostrander, BS, applied computer science.

Samantha Pavelka, MAE, school principalship 7-12.

Vanessa Smith, BS, criminal justice.

Ashley Sweet, BS, business administration.

Tylan Thompson, BS, health sciences.

Sarah Woodhead, BS, social work, criminal justice.

Ogallala

Keauna Jenkins, BS, Psychology, early childhood inclusive field education.

MiKayla McVay, BAED, elementary education.

Dru Sauer, BS, sports management.

Brianna Thode, BS, social work.

Sutherland

Lory Johnson, BS, biology.

