UNK documentary looks at World Theatre

“When COVID hit, that’s when we decided we had an opportunity to look at things through a different lens,” said Range, who worked under the mentorship of Jacob Rosdail, an associate professor in UNK’s Department of Communication.

“I wanted to show how the community was coming together to help The World while conveying that sense of immediacy and urgency,” Range added.

In the midst of a capital campaign to pay for the most recent renovation project, The World Theatre was forced to close its doors in mid-March 2020. The organization had to get creative to cover ongoing expenses.

“When The World Closed” follows along as the theater transitions to selling curbside concessions before opening a pop-up drive-in at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, generating enough revenue to share with other area nonprofits.