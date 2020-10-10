 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNK planning graduation ceremonies Dec. 17 and 18
0 comments

UNK planning graduation ceremonies Dec. 17 and 18

  • 0

KEARNEY — Planning is underway for two commencement ceremonies Dec. 17 and 18 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The exercises for undergraduate students will be at the traditionally scheduled 10 a.m. on Dec. 18, and a graduate-degree hooding and ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Both ceremonies will be at the UNK Health and Sports Center, and health protocol for the events will be followed. The ceremonies are separated to accommodate social distancing, and masks will be required. At this time there is no restriction on the number of guests students can bring at either ceremony. Rehearsal for both events will be held as previously scheduled, at 3 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the Health and Sports Center.

Those who are unable to attend in person may watch the ceremonies via livestream or view the recording later on UNK’s website.

Information will be updated on the commencement website at unk.edu/about/commencement, and further instructions are being sent directly to graduating students.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

White House still hasn't said if Trump has tested negative

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News