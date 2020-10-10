UNK planning graduation ceremonies Dec. 17 and 18

KEARNEY — Planning is underway for two commencement ceremonies Dec. 17 and 18 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The exercises for undergraduate students will be at the traditionally scheduled 10 a.m. on Dec. 18, and a graduate-degree hooding and ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Both ceremonies will be at the UNK Health and Sports Center, and health protocol for the events will be followed. The ceremonies are separated to accommodate social distancing, and masks will be required. At this time there is no restriction on the number of guests students can bring at either ceremony. Rehearsal for both events will be held as previously scheduled, at 3 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the Health and Sports Center.

Those who are unable to attend in person may watch the ceremonies via livestream or view the recording later on UNK’s website.

Information will be updated on the commencement website at unk.edu/about/commencement, and further instructions are being sent directly to graduating students.