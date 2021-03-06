UNK recognized for commitment to first-generation student success

KEARNEY — The Center for First-generation Student Success has selected the University of Nebraska at Kearney as part of its 2021-22 First-gen Forward cohort.

The First-gen Forward designation recognizes higher education institutions demonstrating a commitment to improving experiences and advancing outcomes of first-generation college students. Selected institutions receive professional development, community-building experiences and a first look at the center’s research and resources. First-gen Forward is an initiative of NASPA — Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education and the Suder Foundation.

“National attention for first-generation success is important because it demonstrates to students and others that we are successful with first-generation Lopers,” said Gilbert Hinga, UNK dean of student affairs. “Through this partnership, we will learn about and implement additional practices that will increase this success. Students will be the primary beneficiaries of this program.”