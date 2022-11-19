 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK senior Jessica Klingelhoefer named Nebraska Health Education Major of the Year

UNK senior Jessica Klingelhoefer was recognized by SHAPE Nebraska as the 2022 Health Education Major of the Year.

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney student Jessica Klingelhoefer was named the 2022 Health Education Major of the Year by the Society of Health and Physical Educators of Nebraska.

Selected by the SHAPE Nebraska Leadership Council, Klingelhoefer was recognized for her academic excellence, volunteer work, involvement in extracurricular activities and commitment to her future profession.

The senior from Grant has been active both inside and outside the classroom since she started at UNK, where she’s studying health and physical education with a math endorsement.

She helped teach health education skill standards during a health methods course and holds leadership positions with many organizations, including president of the UNK Health and Physical Education Club, executive administrator with the Alpha Phi sorority, vice president of the Order of Omega honor society and student representative with SHAPE Nebraska.

Klingelhoefer has presented multiple times at the SHAPE Nebraska conference and is a student researcher looking into the use of sensory/movement hallways in Nebraska elementary schools.

She volunteers with Nebraska Kids Fitness and Nutrition Day, Special Olympics, the UNK home-school program, Alpha Phi Foundation, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Loper Leaders and is a vacation Bible school director.

After graduation, Klingelhoefer plans to begin her teaching career in Nebraska.

Each year, SHAPE Nebraska partners with colleges and universities across the state to recognize outstanding future professionals in the education and human performance field.

These students are nominated by their respective institutions for their outstanding work.

SHAPE Nebraska recognized 24 individuals from seven postsecondary institutions this year, including Klingelhoefer and fellow UNK student Heath Haberman of Utica.

