SEATTLE — University of Nebraska at Kearney student Jessica Klingelhoefer was recently recognized as a Health Education Major of the Year by SHAPE America-Society of Health and Physical Educators.

She was honored March 30 during the organization’s 137th National Convention and Expo in Seattle. The award celebrates outstanding undergraduate students in the health, physical education, recreation and dance professions who are nominated by a faculty adviser or professor. Klingelhoefer also received the Ruth Abernathy Undergraduate Scholarship at the SHAPE America Convention.

“The outstanding achievements of future professionals like Jessica are integral to the future of SHAPE America and our profession,” said SHAPE America President Kymm Ballard, a professor at Campbell University.

A senior from Grant, Klingelhoefer serves as president of UNK’s Health and Physical Education Club and as a student representative on the SHAPE Nebraska Board. She was named the 2022 Health Education Major of the Year by SHAPE Nebraska last fall and has presented numerous times at the state conference.

Klingelhoefer is active in numerous campus activities and organizations, including the Alpha Phi sorority, Order of Omega honor society and undergraduate research. She’s volunteered with Nebraska Kids Fitness and Nutrition Day, Special Olympics, the UNK home-school program, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Loper Leaders.

“Educating students on being lifelong learners and movers is a passion of mine and I am beyond thankful for all the opportunities UNK and SHAPE have offered me throughout my undergraduate experience,” she said.

Klingelhoefer is student teaching this semester at Lincoln Public Schools. She’ll graduate in May with a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education with a math endorsement before beginning her teaching career this fall.

SHAPE America is the nation’s largest membership organization of health and physical education professionals. Since its founding in 1885, the organization has defined excellence in physical education. Its national standards for K-12 physical education serve as the foundation for well-designed physical education programs across the country.