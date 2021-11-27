UNK senior student conducting award-winning food allergy research

Lehmann is part of a student research team working alongside Dolence to study food allergies, which affect about 32 million people in the U.S., according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Each year, roughly 200,000 Americans require emergency medical care because of allergic reactions to food, and there’s currently no cure for this growing public health concern.

“It’s extremely important for us to figure out what’s going on inside the body so we can change that,” Lehmann said.

The UNK researchers are focusing on peanuts, one of the most common food allergens for both adults and children. Using mice, they’re studying the immune cells that mistakenly attack peanut particles and trigger an allergic reaction, with an ultimate goal of developing an effective treatment strategy for humans.

In her research project, Lehmann is looking at the sex-specific reaction to peanut exposure.

“What we’re seeing is there’s a difference between males and females and how they mount this immune response,” she explained.

Her findings show the immune system reacts much more strongly to peanuts in female mice.