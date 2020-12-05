UNK sorority sends care packages to active duty service members

KEARNEY — Christmas came early on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.

Festive music filled the Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room as UNK’s Alpha Omicron Pi sorority hosted an event that spreads holiday cheer to U.S. military members stationed overseas.

In its eighth year, Sisters for Soldiers gives the sorority, as well as campus and community members, an opportunity to thank service members for their sacrifices by sending care packages to the men and women who will spend the holiday season away from their families.

Alpha Omicron Pi members raised more than $7,700 for this year’s project, plus donated items. They invited the campus and Kearney communities to join them in the Ponderosa Room to prepare the care packages and create holiday cards included in each box.

Sorority member Charlie Griffith, a junior from Omaha, said Sisters for Soldiers is one of her favorite events because it brings people together for a good cause.

“Even though our nation is divided, I think it’s really cool that we can still be united for something like this, because we all care about our troops and we want to give back to those who have given so much to us,” Griffith said.