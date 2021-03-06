UNK student uses voice to advocate for others

KEARNEY — Claudia Taylor is a “very shy” person, but you wouldn’t know that from meeting her.

The Lincoln High School graduate found her voice at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where she’s active in the Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion and TRIO Student Support Services.

“My passion for social justice and fighting for basic humanity overshadows my shyness and my uncomfortableness,” said Taylor, an Afro Latina who embraces her multiracial background.

“Being at a predominantly white college allows me to amplify and uplift other voices, and I can do that through ODI organizations,” she said.

Taylor got involved with the Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion as soon as she arrived at UNK. She’s a member of the Black Student Association and president of Women Are Problematic, an organization that focuses on women’s rights and female empowerment.

Formerly known as Sister 2 Sister, Taylor revived and rebranded the group — choosing the Women Are Problematic name to gain attention. The student organization had fewer than 10 members when she took over as president, and more than 30 people attended the most recent meeting.