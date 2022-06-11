UNK students inducted into Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society

KEARNEY — The following University of Nebraska at Kearney students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi: Alexis Buhrman of North Platte; Jaycee Lapp of Hayes Center; Hector Melendez of Lexington; Maria Bergner of North Platte; Ashley Husemoller of North Platte; and Skylar Herrick of North Platte.