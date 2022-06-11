 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UNK students inducted into Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society

  • 0

KEARNEY — The following University of Nebraska at Kearney students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi: Alexis Buhrman of North Platte; Jaycee Lapp of Hayes Center; Hector Melendez of Lexington; Maria Bergner of North Platte; Ashley Husemoller of North Platte; and Skylar Herrick of North Platte.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: When should you arrive at the airport?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News