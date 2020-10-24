UNK studio gives students news experience

In addition to keeping Lopers in the know, the show gives UNK students an opportunity to train in a number of media production roles. All of the content is created by students, who rotate through positions such as field reporter, anchor, producer, director, post-production editor and studio crew.

“The video studio provides a great space for hands-on, experiential learning where the students are creating something and it feels more like a real-world job than a typical classroom environment,” Rosdail said.

UNK sophomore Cassie Brown was the anchor for last week’s episode of “Antelope News,” which covered the homecoming festivities, Discovery Hall grand opening, winter commencement plans, performing arts events and a UNK Dining employee recognized by student government.

“It’s really cool that we can get an experience here that’s similar to what we will encounter in the workplace,” said Brown, who is majoring in journalism and music performance. “It’s great to be able to come in and put together a real newscast.”

The North Platte native also works for The Antelope newspaper and she appears on the campus radio station, KLPR 91.1 FM.