UNK summer graduates celebrate special moment

KEARNEY — Edna Medina’s graduation cap said it all.

Surrounded by images of butterflies, flowers and the Virgin Mary, there was a message for her family.

Translated to English, it read: “This is for my parents and my brothers. It’s another accomplishment in my life. I owe this to them, and I will celebrate this with them.”

They definitely celebrated.

Medina had one of the loudest cheering sections at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s summer commencement ceremony. The Lexington native received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice during Friday’s event, becoming the first member of her family to graduate from college.

“That’s pretty special to me,” said Medina, the youngest of four siblings. “It means a lot.”

A Central Community College transfer, Medina described her time at UNK as “memorable.” She enjoyed the close relationships with faculty members and got a jump-start on her career when she started working as a corrections officer at the Dawson County Jail in July 2020.

Now, she hopes to find a position as a probation officer for juvenile offenders.