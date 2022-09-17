UNK Wind Ensemble announces members, fall concert dates

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Wind Ensemble has announced its fall 2022 members and concert dates.

The 49-member group will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 and Dec. 1 in the Fine Arts Recital Hall on the UNK campus, 2504 Ninth Ave., Kearney. Both concerts are free and open to the public.

Open to any UNK student, the Wind Ensemble is selected by competitive audition each year. The group performs on campus and across the region, including an annual spring tour. UNK Director of Bands Duane Bierman leads the Wind Ensemble.

UNK Wind Ensemble members listed by hometown with their major:

Flute/piccolo

Alliance: Courtney Cox, finance.

Cheyenne, Wyoming: Lana Novotny, music and psychology.

Hastings: Courtney Beave, music performance.

Wauneta: Ella O’Neil, accounting.

Oboe

Kearney: Lydia Hoss, supply chain management.

Clarinet

Aichi, Japan: Erika Tsuji, business administration-accounting.

Cheyenne, Wyoming: Emily Schwaiger, music education.

Columbus: Douglas Davidchik, physics and math.

Grand Island: Mali Xayarath, music education.

Gretna: Jamie Vaughn, music and political science.

Hastings: Maddison Barrientez, history education.

Kearney: Mychaela Fegter, music education.

Norfolk: Abigail Nemec, music education.

Bass clarinet

Hemingford: Kylie Mendiola, music education.

Alto saxophone

Central City: Bailey Manhart, music education.

Columbus: Rebecca Hoffman, music education.

Kearney: Alana Zimbelman, music education.

Tenor saxophone

Aurora: Tyler Miller, health sciences-chiropractic.

Kenesaw: Emma Schroeder, music education.

Baritone saxophone

North Platte: Bailey Roeder, elementary education.

Bassoon

North Platte: Jakob Gutschenritter, pre-medical; Hannah Sims, undecided.

Horn

Broken Bow: Cameron Grafel, music education.

Kearney: Jacob Solomon, music education.

Scottsbluff: Jamisyn Howard, elementary education.

Trumpet

Crete: Allison Singh, occupational therapy (doctoral program).

Grand Island: Abraham Lopez, music education.

Hartington: Sadie Uhing, music education.

Hastings: Mekenzie Miller, music performance.

Kearney: Daniel McCarty, music education.

Ravenna: Ryan Johnson, music education.

Trombone

Grand Island: Aryanna Warner, math education.

Holdrege: Hannah Hofaker, music education.

Kearney: Bailey Miska, music education; Jacob Temme, music education.

Lincoln: Haley West, music education.

Wray, Colorado: Benjamin Prentice, music education.

Euphonium

East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania: Ming Li Goldston, music education.

Elm Creek: Chloe Harms, music education.

Tuba

Fremont: Daniel Shipley, biology.

Mitchell: Zane Blomenkamp, history education.

Percussion

Alliance: Aiden Zaro, music education.

Columbus: Ryan Sims, music education.

Culbertson: Kassi Cooper, music education.

Hastings: Shannon Armstrong, music education.

Kearney: Jacob Obrecht, music education.

Loup City: Cameron Russell, music education and music business.

North Platte: Steven Koehn, music.

Shelby: Connor Morrison, music education.